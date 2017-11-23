"The Daily Mail Has Destroyed My Grandma's Brain": Remarkable Call To James O'Brien

This caller to James O'Brien said that his Grandmother's brain had been "destroyed" by the Daily Mail.

Danny said that his Grandma lives in a small village and gets her opinions exclusively from the Daily Mail.

That means that her feelings about immigrants for example are incredibly strong, despite not living anywhere near anyone from another country.

And Danny admitted it had soured his relationship with her.

The Daily Mail newspaper. Picture: PA

Speaking to James O'Brien, he said: "The Daily Mail has destroyed my Grandma's brain.

"The nice, caring woman I grew up with... now, some of the things she says is absolutely ridiculous.

"She lives in a little village and her view of the outside world is through the Daily Mail. She doesn't see any immigrants."

James responded: "Therefore, she can be terrorised and groomed to despise them, because she never sees any.

"That's it. That's the business model in a nutshell. And even her beloved chubby-cheeked grandson can't break through the bubble of bile that she's immersed in daily."