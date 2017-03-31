Brexit Expert: 'The Information Was There... Leave Voters Just Didn't Read It'

Ian Dunt, Brexit expert, said he's not surprised by the EU's stance - because the information was always there. Leave voters just didn't read it.

Ian Dunt, author of 'Brexit: What the Hell Happens Now?' and Editor of politics.co.uk, was in the studio with James O'Brien after the EU announced its strategy for Brexit negotiations.

EU President Donald Tusk has said that "sufficient progress" needs to be made on the UK's departure from the EU before opening the door for trade talks.

This comes after numerous European leaders rejected Theresa May's timetable to hold parallel talks about Britain's exit and future relationship.

Ian Dunt said that the EU's stance on Brexit comes as no surprise - because the "information was out there" and "it was credible", but Leave voters just didn't read it.