Brexit Expert: 'The Information Was There... Leave Voters Just Didn't Read It'

31 March 2017, 13:34

James O'Brien Speaks To Ian Dunt

Ian Dunt, Brexit expert, said he's not surprised by the EU's stance - because the information was always there. Leave voters just didn't read it.

Ian Dunt, author of 'Brexit: What the Hell Happens Now?' and Editor of politics.co.uk, was in the studio with James O'Brien after the EU announced its strategy for Brexit negotiations. 

EU President Donald Tusk has said that "sufficient progress" needs to be made on the UK's departure from the EU before opening the door for trade talks. 

This comes after numerous European leaders rejected Theresa May's timetable to hold parallel talks about Britain's exit and future relationship.

Ian Dunt said that the EU's stance on Brexit comes as no surprise - because the "information was out there" and "it was credible", but Leave voters just didn't read it.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage - 30th March 2017

Caller Asks Farage What He Thinks Are The Practical Downsides Of Brexit
Theresa May James O'Brien

"Give Me One Way Your Life Is Better For Leaving The EU... Just One"
Katie Hopkins On Westminster

Katie Hopkins's Blazing Rant About London's "Pathetic" Response To Westminster Attack

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

5 months ago

James O'Brien Waving Hands

Furious Trump Fan Flounders When Asked To Name Just One Media "Lie"

1 month ago

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

5 months ago

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

9 months ago

James O'Brien pointing

Happy About Brexit? James O'Brien Has Some Facts For You

2 days ago

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration

2 months ago

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

Ages ago

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz Speaking About Erdoğan's Government

Former Editor Of Turkish Newspaper Zaman Seized By Erdoğan Speaks To Maajid

4 days ago

Lord Hesetine Spoke To Matt Frei

Lord Heseltine: 'May's Absence From The Treaty of Rome Anniversary Defies History'

5 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty explaining

Why Islam Doesn't Deserve Special Protection From Mockery In Britain

3 days ago