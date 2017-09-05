The Mainstream Media Don't Report On Brexit, Says Caller Citing Brexit Articles In The Times

5 September 2017, 16:55

After mentioning two pieces in The Times, a caller went on to tell James O'Brien that the media doesn't cover positive Brexit stories.

Last week The Times reported on French and German industrial groups taking a soft stance on Brexit negotiations, as well as a story focusing on the apparently bulging order books of British businesses.

Making reference to both of these stories, a caller told James O'Brien that the media were not reporting the good news about Brexit.

James incredulously asked: "And you saw them where?"
James incredulously asked: "And you saw them where?". Picture: LBC

He said: "The point I'm making is, those items don't seem to get reported."

James asked: "Where did you see them again?"

"Both in The Times."

"And what was that word you used? They don't get what?"

"Reported."

"And you saw them where?"

"[Pause] I told you I'd get stuck in the trap didn't I."

"At what point do you realise it's not a trap, it's reality?"

Watch the full clip above.

