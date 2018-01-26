The Man Branded James O'Brien's Most Knowledgeable Caller Ever

26 January 2018, 13:16

This is the caller who listeners said was the most knowledgeable caller James O'Brien has ever had.

Caius called as James was discussing how we've got to the position where seven out of 10 workers are chronically broke.

With an immense knowledge of history and how the economic system works, Caius explained why things have got so bad for so many people... and why it will get much worse before it gets better.

LBC's Technology Correspondent Will Guyatt was certainly impressed with the ease in which Caius described the situation we are in.

Watch the video at the top of the page to see Caius's brilliant call in full.

