The Powerful Call From An Abuse Victim That Stopped Listeners In Their Tracks

13 October 2017, 11:18

James O’Brien described Elizabeth’s heartbreaking call as “one of those I’m going to remember for the rest of my life”.

She phoned LBC to bravely speak about the abuse she had faced growing up, by her two brothers.

During the call, described as an “astonishing insight” by James, Elizabeth cited her experiences to explain why allegations of sexual assault against Donald Trump were not met with equal disgust than those of Harvey Weinstein.

The movie mogul is facing a litany of accusations of sexual harassment and assault from some of film's biggest stars.

Kate Beckinsale has become the latest British celebrity to speak out by revealing an alleged encounter when she was a schoolgirl.

In the clip, Elizabeth uses her own tragedy to sum up why when allegations against Trump surfaced last year, his supporters had “already had so much invested him” to consider it a truth.

Her powerful call sparked many LBC listeners to get in touch. Listen to it in its entirety above.

Latest on LBC

A frustrated James O'Brien had a heated discussion with a Brexiteer this morning

Brexiteer To James: "We Need To Start Spending Money On Whatever We Intend To"
James O'Brien hilariously destroyed John Redwood's claim

James O'Brien's Stylish Demolition Of John Redwood's Latest Brexit Tweet
Sally Jones was killed by a drone strike

LBC Callers In EPIC Row Over Killing Of White Widow Sally Jones
Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid said we could all learn something from James' behaviour

Maajid Convinces Caller To Donate His Organs Live On Air

4 days ago

Matt Frei suggests Theresa may should resign

Matt Frei: If The Prime Minister Has A Sell-By Date, Take Her Off The Shelf

6 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty Naomi Wolf

Watch: Shelagh Fogarty And Naomi Wolf Clash During Harvey Weinstein Debate

26 mins ago