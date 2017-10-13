The Powerful Call From An Abuse Victim That Stopped Listeners In Their Tracks

James O’Brien described Elizabeth’s heartbreaking call as “one of those I’m going to remember for the rest of my life”.

She phoned LBC to bravely speak about the abuse she had faced growing up, by her two brothers.

@mrjamesob now and again a phone call on your show just stops me in my tracks. Elizabeth's was one of those. — Joseph Burns (@retlivdead) October 13, 2017

During the call, described as an “astonishing insight” by James, Elizabeth cited her experiences to explain why allegations of sexual assault against Donald Trump were not met with equal disgust than those of Harvey Weinstein.

The movie mogul is facing a litany of accusations of sexual harassment and assault from some of film's biggest stars.

Kate Beckinsale has become the latest British celebrity to speak out by revealing an alleged encounter when she was a schoolgirl.

In the clip, Elizabeth uses her own tragedy to sum up why when allegations against Trump surfaced last year, his supporters had “already had so much invested him” to consider it a truth.

Her powerful call sparked many LBC listeners to get in touch. Listen to it in its entirety above.