The Simple Reason Why Trump Has A Chance Of Re-Election In 2020

Despite polling as one of the most unpopular presidents in American politics, Donald Trump has a real chance of re-election in 2020, here’s why.

Brian Klaas, a fellow in comparative politics at the London School of Economics, joined James O’Brien on Thursday to offer up his simple explanation.

He was speaking after the Republican caused his first media frenzy of 2018 with a 16-tweet marathon on Tuesday night.

Trump told his 45 million followers that his “nuclear button” was “much bigger” and “more powerful” than North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Then, the president promised to hold a ceremony to shame “the most dishonest and corrupt media” - with more details announced on Monday.

But, it’s Trump’s “divide and rule” tactic which could land him a second term in the White House, according to Dr Klaas.

Picture: LBC

Speaking on LBC, he said: “This is where an unpopular figure can win elections because they end up driving a wedge in the forces that oppose them and that's exactly what Trump is doing.

“He's trying to make it seem an 'us versus them mentality' across all of America. So you have demonisation of minorities whether he's attacking Mexicans migrants, Muslims.”

He continued: “On top of that you have him attacking all of the politically unpopular groups that a lot of disgruntled white America latches onto and finds a rousing message.

“So as long as that divide and rule tactic is effective where people in the Democratic Party turn on each other and debate whether Bernie Sanders or a more establishment figure is better and they don't welcome people in the Republican Party who basically find Trump isn't distasteful, Trump has a real chance at not only emerging from the 2018 midterms unscathed but also potentially getting re-elected in 2020.”