This Brexiteer Said Things That Weren't True, So James O'Brien Gave Her Some Facts

29 January 2018, 14:23

When this Brexiteer made some points that were patently untrue, James O'Brien was forced to correct her with facts.

Jill in Esher said that Theresa May had never told the European Union that we are leaving. So James had to point out that she did exactly that when she triggered Article 50.

And every time Jill said something that simply wasn't true, James corrected her.

James O'Brien had to correct Jill on some of her statements
James O'Brien had to correct Jill on some of her statements. Picture: LBC

Jill urged us to walk away from the EU, she insisted: "What do we have to lose?"

James' response: "Freedom of movement between 28 countries. Access to the largest single market in the world. Membership of the largest single market in the world. Freedom to trade with the largest single market in the world. Plus the treaties delivered."

Jill complained that James always talked about what life will be like it we leave the EU, but never what it would look like if we stayed. James answered: "Your life would be exactly the same."

She insisted that isn't true, because we'd be forced to join the Euro. Again, James was forced to correct her.

Watch the video above for the full call.

