This Caller Hates The Idea Of A Federal Europe, But Doesn't Know What That Means

29 November 2017, 11:28

James O'Brien left a leave voter lost for words - simply by asking what he meant when he said he didn't want a "Federal Europe".

Ian in the Isle of Wight told James that he supported Brexit as he didn't want to be a part of a "fiscal, economic political union" with the rest of Europe.

But when James asked what that meant, Ian had no answer.

James O'Brien left this caller speechless
James O'Brien left this caller speechless. Picture: LBC

He said: "Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk, they want a Federal Europe. They want fiscal, economic, political union.

"This is not right. We don't want this. We voted against this."

But James responded: "You can't keep saying these words which don't mean what you think they mean.

"What do you think economic union means?"

After stuttering, he had to admit: "I don't know, James."

And then it got worse. Watch the video at the top of the page for the full clip that left James exasperated.

