This Caller Tried To Vet James As A Terrorist, It Didn't Go Well

This caller phoned James O'Brien to say that we should be vetting Muslims to find out which ones are terrorists. But when he tries to vet James, it ends up in "torture" for him.

In this painfully entertaining video, Vaz in Hatfield told James that children in Muslim countries are taught at school to hate the western world so it would be prudent to vet Muslims coming in.

So James asked him to do a little role play - and it ended up going very badly for poor Vaz.

We won't spoil this video as you really need to watch it to appreciate its true joy, but it led to this tweet being sent by the actor who played Zammo in Grange Hill.

