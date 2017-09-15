This Londoner Had The Perfect Response To Parsons Green Attack

Michelle's hair was singed by a fireball in the Parsons Green attack. Her response - to book an appointment with her hairdresser.

Michelle who was feet away from the device told James that if the tube had not been at a station "there would have been nowhere for people to go".

She said: "The scary thing was the panic. People were climbing over each other."

Anti-terror police say a blast on the London Underground train this morning was caused by an 'improvised explosive device'.

The suspected device was in a plastic bucket in one of the carriages. It's understood it had a timer, but didn't fully detonate.