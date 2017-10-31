This Woman Slapped Her Sexual Assaulter, He Beat Her To A Pulp

31 October 2017, 12:23

This caller is the moving reason why "slap 'em" isn't an adequate response to women coming out with sexual abuse allegations.

She was reacting to comments by television presenter Anne Robinson who has blamed the “fragility of women who aren’t able to cope with the treachery of the workplace” for the wave of sexual harassment allegations.

The presenter said her generation was more “robust” and would deal with the problem by giving perpetrators a “slap”.

This baffled James O’Brien who had his views confirmed when Amanda called in.

Amanda told James she had a number of experiences of “predatory men” and she did slap one of them who wouldn’t leave her alone.

His response - “he beat me up,” she said.

