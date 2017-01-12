What You Need To Know About Trump & Fake News, By James O'Brien

12 January 2017, 11:24

James O'Brien summed up everything you need to know about Donald Trump and fake news in less than a minute.

In a tempestuous press conference, Donald Trump attacked Buzzfeed and CNN for publishing an unverified dossier containing salacious rumours about him.

But at the same time, he thanked Alex Jones, the man behind the controversial right-wing website Infowars.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "He has one press conference in six months and refuses to answer questions.

"He accuses CNN of peddling fake news while publicly thanking a man who peddles the idea that fruit juice cartons have been chemically reconstituted to turn the youth of America gay.

"And not just sort of mischievous lies or spoof news but absolute absolute hogwash.

"And he peddles it and a lot of his followers suck it up and it leaves us well meaning muesli-knitting, sandal-wearing liberals just utterly befuddled. 'Oh you just don't get it do you, James?'

"I do get it. I completely get it. Your freedom to be publicly vile about vulnerable people and minorities is more important to you than anything else in the world."

