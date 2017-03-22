Trump's Laptop Ban Makes Sense, Says James O'Brien

22 March 2017, 11:19

James O'Brien Backs Laptop Travel Ban

Donald Trump has turned being a pathological liar into an art form. But James says the laptop ban on flights might be the one time he's right.

02:25

Passengers flying into the UK from six countries in the Middle East and north Africa will be banned from taking large electronic items like laptops as hand luggage. Authorities have said the ban is based on a credible terror threat.

Critics have claimed it shows Britain copying Trump's Muslim travel ban, but James says this is a stopped clock moment for the President - he's right for once.

And he says that shows how dangerous Trump's pathological lying is - that it makes people doubt proper security measures put in place based upon solid intelligence.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "I think this is evidence of how scary it is when you have a pathological liar changing the rules of political engagement.

"It's really scary because when someone comes forward who is telling the truth, but that truth is a little bit like one of those lies that we heard last week, you begin to worry that you know maybe this is another lie.

"Because Donald Trump cries wolf all the time, we run a very real risk of not believing the cry of 'wolf' when it comes from American intelligence agencies but is actually real.

"So I think this is evidence that the intelligence services have identified plans, have unearthed plans to use large electronic devices to detonate on airplanes."

