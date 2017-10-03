"Trump Reversed Ban On Mental Health Patients Buying Guns, Why Is No One Talking About It?"

3 October 2017, 13:18

One of the president's first executive orders lifted the ban put in place by Obama.

Authorities in Las Vegas say they still don't know what the motive was for America's worst ever mass shooting.

59 people were killed and hundreds more injured - police have recovered dozens of guns belonging to the killer.

James O'Brien asked why commentators were yet to question one of President Trump's first executive orders: lifting the ban on selling firearms to mental health patients put in place by the Obama administration.

Donald Trump's presidential campaign received $30m in contributions from the NRA, America's largest gun pressure group.

James said: "He hasn't done anything meaningful, but lot's of little things that don't get the coverage. He's looked at that, making it easier for people with a history of mental health problems to buy guns.

"$30m was the campaign contribution from the NRA to Donald Trump's presidential campaign. And one of his first executive orders back in January was to reverse that ban that Barack Obama had brought through.

"Just think about that for a minute. Barack Obama introduced a law banning the sales of guns to people who were mentally ill.

"Two thoughts. Number one how the hell did he need to introduce a law to do that? Why wasn't it there already?

"Number two, when Donald Trump, shortly after achieving office, made reversing that ban one of his first executive orders, how could people who'd fallen for his schtick not at that point have gone 'Maybe he's not the messiah, maybe he is a tiny-handed, orange imbecile?'"

Watch the full clip above.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien takes on caller over the EU's response to the police brutality in Catalonia.

Caller Angry At EU’s Response To Catalonia Can’t Answer James' Simple Questions
Theresa May admitted she shed a tear to Nick Ferrari

Theresa May Admits She Cried Over The Grenfell Tragedy

Maajid Nawaz was shocked by what Yoshi told him

Maajid Nawaz's Powerful Response To Jewish Woman Considering Fleeing The UK
Nick Ferrari received this call from an angry RyanAir pilot

Furious Ryanair Pilot Calls LBC To Reveal All About Working Conditions

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Chris told Maajid that the Bible was "science"

Christian Caller Tries To Use The Bible To Convince Maajid Abortion Is Wrong

1 day ago

Matt Frei asked the Conservative MP if he thought Theresa and Boris were playing good cop, bad cop.

Irritated John Redwood: Boris Johnson's Media Insubordination Is "Extremely Helpful"

3 days ago

Rio Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand Says His Children Were “Saviours” After His Wife’s Death

22 hours ago