May U-Turn Gave Corbyn A Gift - And He Blew It: James O'Brien

15 March 2017, 12:38

Timing Of Government U-Turn Shows How Little They Think Of Corbyn

01:05

Theresa May gave Jeremy Corbyn a gift by announcing a U-turn immediately before Prime Minister's Questions. And he blew it, says James O'Brien.

James said the government's reversal on increasing National Insurance contributions for self-employed people was the most embarrassng moment of Theresa May's time as PM and attacking her should be easy.

And what did the Labour leader do? He asked her to say sorry.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "We live in a democracy where the government will announce its single most embarrassing policy faux pas since being installed in Downing Street 22 minutes before the Leader of the Opposition could use it to crucify them.

"They have handed Jeremy Corbyn an exocet missile at 11:38 on a Wednesday. And he's blown his own feet off with it.

"I don't care what your politics are. I don't care what your affiliations are. I don't care whether you still think Jeremy Corbyn is the Messiah or whether you think Theresa May is a wicked witch or Margaret Thatcher reincarnated or I suppose quite possibly both.

"This is an absolute benchmark of our democracy's health, what will the opposition do? How much damage can the opposition do to a government that, by its own account, has made a bad decision. Answer? Zip."

Afterwards, James tweeted:

