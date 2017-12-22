A Brexiteer Hangs Up On James O'Brien And His Reaction Is Hilarious

A testy exchange between James and a caller took a sidesplitting turn when this Brexiteer claimed that James had "lost" the argument and hung up.

With less than a minute to go before the ad break James decided to take just one more caller.

Whilst LBC prides itself on being a place where people of differing opinions can debate, this caller had a different idea.

The caller started from a defensive position accusing James of simply "blowing in the air" when it came to the issue of Brexit.

He went on to say that he was "happy that we're going to have our British passports back" - after the government announced they would return after Brexit.

James O'Brien response to a caller hanging up on him. Picture: LBC

The caller then asked James whether "when Europeans come to the UK are they going to have to wait hours and hours because they have to go through a different immigration gate?"

James replied it was hard to tell because "we haven't got any infrastructure in place and no one has told us what our custom borders are going to look like."

The LBC presenter went on to say that this "was a consequence of Brexit" and unfortunately this was the last straw.

"No it's not a consequence," said the caller.

"We've got our passport back, we've got our freedom back so unfortunately, you've lost," said the caller before hanging up, without even saying goodbye and promising to give James three rings when he got home.

Ever the trooper James took the call in his stride, by laughing hysterically.

