James O'Brien: This Is What The DUP Really Stand For

26 June 2017, 13:22

After the Conservatives and DUP agreed a £1.5billion deal, James O'Brien sets out exactly who the government have done a deal with.

James O'Brien Lists What the DUP Believes

James O'Brien Lists What the DUP Believes

00:01:32

Following the £1 billion payment that has enticed the DUP to support the government, James listed the things that are wrong with the DUP.

He said that the party are: “Opposed to victims of rape being allowed to have abortions. Doesn’t believe in climate changed.

"It has previously appointed a climate change denier as environment minister in Northern Ireland, and many of it's most senior members are creationists."

James O'Brien DUP

Corbyn is the opposition to a government that "relies upon 10 votes from a party that was officially endorsed by the UDA, UVF and the Red Hand Commando. Actual, bonafide terrorists."

James ended by asking: "Do you ever get the feeling that you're the only one in the crowd that can see that the emperors naked?"

Watch James pick apart the DUP above.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien Theresa Villiers

James O'Brien Forced To Ask Tory MP The Same Question AGAIN And AGAIN
Nigel Farage

Remainer Brands Nigel Farage A “Brexit Conman” - But Can’t Name One Lie
Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Darren Adam in the LBC studio

This Woman Lost Everything In A House Fire, But What Happened Next Was Wonderful

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien Snap Election

James O'Brien's Thought Provoking Take On Snap Election

James O'Brien Waving Hands

Furious Trump Fan Flounders When Asked To Name Just One Media "Lie"
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawazz

Maajid Nawaz: Monarchy Here To Stay

1 day ago

Frei and Brok

"You Asked For Brexit, Not Us' Says Former Chair Foreign Affairs Committee

2 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty

Passionate Remainer Is So Ashamed Of Brexit He Bursts Into Tears

3 days ago