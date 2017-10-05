What Does Theresa May Do Now? This Is James O'Brien's Must-Watch Take

5 October 2017, 11:58

Theresa May has no idea what she is doing, but she feels the need to stay on to save the country from Jeremy Corbyn becoming Prime Minister, James O'Brien has said.

James was surprised to find that he actually quite liked Theresa May's troubled Conference speech yesterday, which was marred by a failing voice, an interruption by a prankster and the set falling apart.

Tory sources claim the Prime Minister is only one mis-step away from being unseated, but James said he believes Mrs May is staying on for an honourable reason - she thinks she's saving the UK from a Corbyn government.

James O'Brien on why Theresa May is sticking around
James O'Brien on why Theresa May is sticking around. Picture: LBC

Speaking on his LBC show, James said: "What yesterday's speech highlighted was that Theresa May doesn't know what to do. She hasn't got a clue.

"She'll take the advice from the last voice she heard. She became temporarily enthusiastic about leaving the European Union when Nick Timothy was whispering into her ear.

"She clearly now is of the view that it's an absolute impossibility to come out with anything better than what we've currently got, but she knows that if she says that too publicly then the turmoil that would be inflicted upon the Conservative Party would see them hounded out of office and replaced by Jeremy Corbyn.

"And I'll go further and say I think her fear of what Jeremy Corbyn represents is a form of patriotism. And the reason why Theresa May won't do what she wants to do and walk away is because she's terrified of a Corbyn government."

