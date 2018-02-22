James O'Brien's Must-Watch Take On What's Led To People Abusing School Shooting Survivors

Twitter is investigating posts abusing and harassing the survivors of the school shooting in Florida - and James O'Brien knows what has led to this.

James says that people are finding that their lives weren't made better by hating Muslims or immigrants. Their lives weren't made better by hating trans people or the LGBT community. Or black people.

So they've moved on to hating our children.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Speaking on his LBC show, James said: "It turns out that mainstreaming the hatred of Muslims hasn't made their lives better. So who are they going to hate next?

"Immigrants. Yes, you're allowed to hate them now. You can march in your little hoods in Charlottesville. The President will pat you on the back and say that there's good people on both sides. So you're allowed to do that now, but it hasn't made your lives better.

"You can be vile about trans people. That's all the way from the White House. Or LGBT, let's go backwards on that stuff as well. It hasn't made your life better.

"You've still got all this hatred though, where are you going to put it? You've whipped me up into a state of hate-filled frenzy, but my life isn't improving. We're going to try to ban Muslims from the country, we're going to build a wall, but I still feel rubbish inside. Where can the hatred go next?

"Your children.

"That's where America is. Because of the mainstreaming of far-right thinking."