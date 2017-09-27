Who Speaks For Remainers Now? Nobody, Says James O'Brien

The political parties are just two "unthinking cults" who don't stand for a huge swathe of the country, James O'Brien said.

Ahead of Jeremy Corbyn's speech to the Labour Party conference, James said that the Prime Minister is a Remainer pretending to be a Brexiteer and the Leader of the Opposition is a Leaver pretending to be a Remainer.

And he had harsh words for Boris Johnson too.

James O'Brien has found himself politically homeless. Picture: LBC

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "You can't blame the Bombardier thing on Brexit, but you can certainly use it as evidence that calls by Brexiters to trust America to become our new wonderful trading partner are utterly utterly absurd.

"But I won't gloat, because I'm not on either side. I'm on the side of Britain. I'm on the side of Bombardier workers. I'm on the side of British people, who want a certain standard of living that is going to be less achievable in the coming years than it would have been in recent years.

"So who speaks for me politically? Jeremy Corbyn on Brexit? Meh. Theresa May? She's a Remainer, pretending not to be, for what? Reasons of self promotion.

"Boris Johnson wrote two articles, one of which was all about why we should stay, one of which was all about why we should leave. He made a documentary for the BBC about how wonderful it would be for Turkey to join the European Union and then campaigned on a platform that said one of the main reasons why we should leave the European Union is because Turkey is about to join. A bare faced lie. But if you can lie to your wife, you can lie to a country. As I think we all know.

"And that leaves who stuck in the middle with me?"