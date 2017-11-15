Why Daily Mail's "Collaborators" Headline Is So Chilling: James O'Brien

15 November 2017, 11:26

James O'Brien was shocked by the Daily Mail's description of the Tory MPs who are voting against the government as "collaborators" for one simple reason. That was the word Jo Cox's killer used to describe her.

The Daily Telegraph called 15 Conservative MPs "Brexit Mutineers", while the Daily Mail labelled them "collaborators".

And James found the use of that word especially sinister.

James O'Brien found the Daily Mail's front page chilling
James O'Brien found the Daily Mail's front page chilling. Picture: LBC

After spending an hour discussing the Telegraph front page, he stated: "I wonder if we've focussed on the wrong insult, whether actually 'collaborators', which is what the Daily Mail calls these Conservatives with the audacity to vote according to their convictions and consciences as opposed to the Telegraph that calls them 'mutineers'.

"Because "Fury At Tory Collaborators' is what the editor of the Daily Mail Paul Dacre has elected to put on his headline on page 6 and page 7.

"I wonder if he knows what I'm about to say and doesn't care. Or if he doesn't know the fact that I'm about to share with you, in which case, he should hang his head in shame and surrender himself for some form of education immediately.

"Because Thomas Mair, the terrorist who murdered Jo Cox, called her 'one of the collaborators'.

"And now you've got the editor of The Daily Mail using the same words to describe Conservative MP's that Jo Cox's killer used to describe Jo Cox."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz listens to Jonathan

Former Colleague Of Boris Johnson Reveals How He Became Disillusioned With The Foreign Secretary

2 days ago

Matt Frei speaks to Hans-Olaf Henkel

EU Official Calls Out Barnier's "Enormous Arrogance" And "Illogical" Position

4 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Slams Decision To Drop “Mother” And “Father” Terms In Catholic School

1 hour ago