Why Do People Hate Refugees? James Reads Out Daily Mail Front Pages

3 April 2017, 11:07

Why Do People Hate Refugees? James Reads A List Of Daily Mail Front Pages

01:29

After the Daily Mail labelled the people who brutally beat an asylum seeker in Croydon as "SAVAGES", James O'Brien reads out a selection of Daily Mail front pages that led to people hating refugees.

James said there is a very clear reason why the British public have turned against refugees.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "Just a selection of front pages from The Mail, The Sun- just The Mail and The Sun actually, which is significant because they are by far the two best-selling newspapers in the country.

Daily Mail The Sun front pages

"Migrants chunnel stroll to asylum in Britain.

"Britain's Broken Borders.

"PM: Why we must not take 3,000 migrant children.

"Exodus: three million UK workers are now foreign.

"Europe, the real crisis.

"One million more migrants are on the way.

"How Blair cynically let in 2million migrants.

"Wad a waste.

"Migrant Mr Big.

"The great migrant con.

"We're stuffed.

"Anarchy near the UK.

"Pull the other one, Dave.

"Surrender on illegal migrants.

"National handout service.

"Pole chancers.

"Jungle warfare.

"Great migrant swindle.

"Brits not fair.

"Crushing verdict on open door migration.

"Deadly cost of our open borders.

"1.6 million migrants from the EU settle in Britain.

"Betrayal of white people. Warning on UK Muslim ghettos.

"Migrants smuggled to UK for just £100.

"Osborne's 3million migrant bombshell.

"Migrant workers blow to Cameron.

"And that, as everyone listening to this knows, will be the tip of the iceberg. So really, if young people in Britain are persuaded tha migrants or asylum seekers or refugees or all of the above are somehow deserving of contempt and abuse, I'm not sure we get to sit here really and wonder why."

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage LBC Studio

The Nigel Farage Show: Watch In Full

Theresa May James O'Brien

"Give Me One Way Your Life Is Better For Leaving The EU... Just One"
Katie Hopkins On Westminster

Katie Hopkins's Blazing Rant About London's "Pathetic" Response To Westminster Attack

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

5 months ago

James O'Brien Waving Hands

Furious Trump Fan Flounders When Asked To Name Just One Media "Lie"

1 month ago

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

6 months ago

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

9 months ago

James O'Brien pointing

Happy About Brexit? James O'Brien Has Some Facts For You

5 days ago

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration

2 months ago

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

Ages ago

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid listening

Ex-Prisoner Tells Maajid: Extremism In Jails Can't Be Stopped

1 day ago

Matt Frei Spoke To Fabian Picardo

Spain's Claim To Gibraltar "Medieval And Rancid" Says Chief Minister

2 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty explaining

Why Islam Doesn't Deserve Special Protection From Mockery In Britain

6 days ago