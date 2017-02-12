Katie Astounded After Caller Admits Her Husband Dug Up Dead Mother’s Ashes

12 February 2017, 11:53

Caller Told Katie About Husband Digging Up Ashes

Katie Hopkins asked her listeners to recall their awkward experiences with funerals and didn't quite expect an admission like this one.

Caller Tells Katie Her Husband Dug Up His Dead Mother’s Ashes

Katie Hopkins asked her listeners to recall their awkward experiences with funerals and didn't quite expect an admission like this one.

02:46

George Michael's boyfriend has allegedly been banned late pop star's funeral.

On her Sunday morning LBC show, Katie asked her listeners to recall any awkward funeral experiences - and did not expect to hear a story quite like this one. 

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage LBC confused

What Happened When Caller Labelled Farage A Hypocrite

Brexit Briefing Rees Mogg Grayling

Remain Vs Leave: Professor Gets Personal With Rees-Mogg

Matt Stadlen Says He Feels Ashamed

This Is The Call That Made Matt Stadlen "Ashamed To Be British"

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Katie Hopkins

Kate Hopkins On Trump's Border Control

Katie: 'Why Do Muslim Refugees Go To Christian Countries?'

14 days ago

Katie Hopkins Calais

Katie Hopkins Meets Those Trapped In The Jungle

5 months ago

Katie Hopkins LBC

Katie Salutes Leave Voters Who 'Dared To Dream'

7 months ago

Katie Hopkins LBC

Caller Gets Katie Hopkins Fired Up About Ramadan

8 months ago

Katie Hopkins grey top

This 82-Year-Old Caller Has The Message We All Need For 2017

1 month ago