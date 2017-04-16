Katie Loses It At Caller Who Claimed One Of Lee Rigby's Killers Was A "Nice Guy"

Now Discussing
Maajid Nawaz is Leading Britain's Conversation
16 April 2017, 11:12
Caller Claims One Of Lee Rigby's Killers Was A "Nice Guy"
This caller phoned Katie Hopkins to say that Lee Rigby's killer was a nice man before he killed the soldier - she was not having ANY of it.
Asif phone Katie to say she should stop criticising an Imam who was ruled an 'extremist' by the High Court - because he wouldn't receive the same criticism for his comments if he wasn't a Muslim.
The conversation soon escalated.