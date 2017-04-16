Katie Loses It At Caller Who Claimed One Of Lee Rigby's Killers Was A "Nice Guy"

16 April 2017, 11:12

Caller Claims One Of Lee Rigby's Killers Was A "Nice Guy"

This caller phoned Katie Hopkins to say that Lee Rigby's killer was a nice man before he killed the soldier - she was not having ANY of it.

02:33

This caller phoned Katie Hopkins to say that Lee Rigby's killer was a nice man before he killed the soldier - she was not having ANY of it.

Asif phone Katie to say she should stop criticising an Imam who was ruled an 'extremist' by the High Court - because he wouldn't receive the same criticism for his comments if he wasn't a Muslim.

The conversation soon escalated. 

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage listening

The Afghan Who Points Out Why The West Will Never Win In Afghanistan
Mental Health Matters

Mental Health Matters: Why It's Time To Talk

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Katie Hopkins

Katie Hopkins On McCanns

Katie Hopkins: Madeleine McCann Will Never Come Home

1 month ago

Kate Hopkins On Trump's Border Control

Katie: 'Why Do Muslim Refugees Go To Christian Countries?'

2 months ago

Katie Hopkins LBC

Katie Salutes Leave Voters Who 'Dared To Dream'

9 months ago

Katie's Rant About Hopkins

Katie Hopkins Lets Rip In This Epic Rant About Tony Blair

1 month ago

Katie Hopkins LBC

Caller Gets Katie Hopkins Fired Up About Ramadan

10 months ago

If You Like Katie, You'll Also Like...

Nick Ferrari Laugh

Nick's No-Nonsense Response To Banks That Tick Him Off

3 days ago

Iain Dale Brexit Twitter

'Leicester Fan Trouble Had Absolutely Nothing To With Brexit'

2 days ago

Ian Collins head on

"There Is A Problem With Political Islamism And The West Needs To Address It"

4 days ago