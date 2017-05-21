Caller In Tears Over Child Abuse Which Puts His Pakistani Community 'To Shame'

21 May 2017, 11:19

Caller In Tears Over Child Abuse Which Puts His Community 'To Shame'

Muhammad from Birmingham phoned Katie Hopkins to speak about how child grooming gangs have put his Pakistani community to shame.

03:07

Muhammad from Birmingham phoned Katie Hopkins to speak about how child grooming gangs have put his Pakistani community to shame.

The caller was in tears while speaking to Katie Hopkins about the abuse some children have been subjected to. 

