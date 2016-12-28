Moment Caller Tells Katie He Committed Election Fraud

Katie Hopkins Left Shocked

Katie Hopkins was left shocked when this caller admitted casting his brother's vote for him in the referendum.

Moment Caller Tells Katie He Committed Election Fraud

Umi from Hackney admitted to Katie that during the referendum he voted but also took his brother's vote, who was out of the country at the time.

01:42

Katie was discussing election fraud following news of a pilot scheme to be trialled at the 2018 local elections, where some voters will be asked to provide ID.

She was left shocked when Umi from Hackney unashamedly admitted using his brother’s vote as well as his own to vote in the referendum.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage Hands LBC

Enraged Dad Wants Farage To Answer For Trump

Shelagh Fogarty sad

Coucil Housing Officer Suspended After Becoming Homeless

James O'Brien smiling in a tank top

James O'Brien Spots Staggering Link Between Southern Strike And The Daily Express

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Katie Hopkins

Katie Hopkins Calais

Katie Hopkins Meets Those Trapped In The Jungle

3 months ago

Katie Hopkins LBC

Katie Salutes Leave Voters Who 'Dared To Dream'

6 months ago

Katie Hopkins LBC

Caller Gets Katie Hopkins Fired Up About Ramadan

6 months ago

Katie Hopkins Pens

Katie Hopkins: Sack Junior Doctors Strike Leaders

3 months ago

Notting Hill Carnival Police

Katie Hopkins Rages Against Notting Hill Carnival

4 months ago