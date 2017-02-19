Carer Told Hide Sexuality Because 'Parents Need To Believe Children Are Safe'

Here a gay caller, who has worked in the care sector for a number of years, told Katie Hopkins about the descrimination she has faced because of her sexuality.

Carer Tells Katie She Was Told To Hide Sexuality For "Safety" Reasons Here a gay caller, who has worked in the care sector for a number of years, told Katie Hopkins about the descrimination she has faced because of her sexuality. 04:59

On her Sunday morning LBC show Katie Hopkins asked her listeners to speak up about whether the "traditional family unit" is best.

The question came about after gay rights campaigners welcomed the rejection by the Church of England's Synod of a call for continued opposition to same-sex marriage.

That's when Sally phoned in.

Sally, who is gay, said that she has extensive experience as a carer, and working with different family units, but faces continual descrimination herself because of her sexuality.

She said that people should be allowed to express their opinion, including letting potential parents/carers of non-biological children oppose gay marriage - as long as they respect different opinions too.