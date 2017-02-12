Government Has Made The Right Decision On Child Refugees Says Hopkins

12 February 2017, 13:12

Government Was Right Says Katie

Katie Hopkins believes the government was right to stop taking in child refugees and is tired of hearing "gushing sympathy".

Government Has Made The Right Decision On Child Refugees Says Hopkins

Katie Hopkins believes the government was right to stop taking in child refugees and is tired of hearing "gushing sympathy".

02:23

Katie Hopkins was speaking about the government's decision to stop taking child refugees, despite initial thoughts that the UK were to take 3,000, on her Sunday morning LBC show. 

Earlier in the show she recounted her experience of the Calais Jungle when she visited last year, saying that she is upset it has got to this stage.

She then went on to lambast charities working with refugees, and said the government has acted accordingly. 

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage LBC confused

What Happened When Caller Labelled Farage A Hypocrite

Brexit Briefing Rees Mogg Grayling

Remain Vs Leave: Professor Gets Personal With Rees-Mogg

Matt Stadlen Says He Feels Ashamed

This Is The Call That Made Matt Stadlen "Ashamed To Be British"

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Katie Hopkins

Kate Hopkins On Trump's Border Control

Katie: 'Why Do Muslim Refugees Go To Christian Countries?'

14 days ago

Katie Hopkins Calais

Katie Hopkins Meets Those Trapped In The Jungle

5 months ago

Katie Hopkins LBC

Katie Salutes Leave Voters Who 'Dared To Dream'

7 months ago

Katie Hopkins LBC

Caller Gets Katie Hopkins Fired Up About Ramadan

8 months ago

Katie Hopkins grey top

This 82-Year-Old Caller Has The Message We All Need For 2017

1 month ago