Trump-Supporting Katie Hopkins Takes US President To Task About Syria Airstrike

Trump-Supporting Katie Slams US President For Syria Airstrike "Choose your monsters" says Katie Hopkins in this scathing rant about air strikes in Syria. 02:38

"Choose your monsters" says Katie Hopkins, in this scathing rant about Trump's decision to launch 59 missiles at a military airfield in Syria.

The LBC Presenter slammed the US President's decision to launch the tomahawk missiles at al-Shayrat military airfield near Homs in Syria.

Trump launched the attack after al-Assad's alleged deadly gas attack on civilians in the rebel-held town in Idlib.

Avid Trum-supporter Katie Hopkins said she was left confused by Trump's decision - she thinks he should be concentrate on fighting Isis.

She said: "I still stand by Trump. I have not turned. I have not shunned. But on this particular issue, I am very confused about what's going on. I am confused about the messaging that's come out.

"I believe leaders must lead with their heads, and not with their hearts. I reflect on the pictures of Alan Kurdi washed up on the beach.

"Images which were created by a female photographer, feet first, because we know the impact of filming little tiny feet, we know the visceral connection mothers have with those. Images matter. These pictures strike me as being very similar.

"The pictures are horrific. If what went on went on, it's horrific, it's appalling. Assad, undoubtedly, if he were behind this, is a monster. But I tell you, you must need, you must choose your monsters.

"You need to choose your monsters. Which monster do you prefer? Because I believe, if you're going to call and tell me you support the attack, because you saw the horrible pictures, and something had to be done, that is not a position.

"That is not an argument, that is not a strategic leadership view, made by your head, that is a reaction made by your heart, that ticks a box that makes you feel a bit better.

"And I don't want to have people saying 'Katie you're a hypocrite', well no, carry on, 'Katie, you're hypocrite, you were moaning about Westminster, you said we were in denial, you said carrying on as normal was doing nothing, you said you wanted action'.

"I do. I want action against Isis. I want action against the threat of terror. I want action against extremists, who are being bred inside our own country.

"I want action against the enemy that I know is living in plain sight amongst us. That enemy is Isis. Assad stands against Isis. Can you not see the lunacy of your position?

"Can you not see the lunacy? You saw some upsetting pictures so you were happy because missiles were fired. That is so simplistic. I would expect better for my eight-year-old, quite frankly, and I do.

"I find it unbelievable that people are arguing 'something had to be done and this seems like something was done', so now you feel better."