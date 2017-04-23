Katie Hopkins's Message To Ukip Voters

Katie Hopkins's Message To Ukip Voters It's time to vote with your head, and not with your heart, says Katie Hopkins, about May's snap election. 02:05

It's time to vote with your head, and not with your heart, says Katie Hopkins about May's snap election.

On Katie Hopkins's Sunday morning LBC show she said Theresa May's calling of a snap election is about a "call to action".

In this clip she pleads with Ukip supporters to vote with their heads, and not with their hearts.

She said: "This snap election was all about a call to action to her party, Theresa May will steer the Brexit ship. The rats better get off early.

"Anna Soubry, it's a pleasure to see you go sweetie. We've already seen Osborne saying he won't stand. That's two rats gone.

"George Osborne is the peddler of fear. We don't have to worry about him anymore."

Katie went on: "She is confident about what she's doing. I think this is also a call to action for Ukip voters. Time to vote with your heads and not with your hearts.

"We don't want to be splitting this vote."

The straight-talking presenter goes on to explain why. Watch the clip to see what she has to say.