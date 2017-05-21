Katie Gets Tearful While Delivering Message To The 'Rape Squads Of Britain'

Katie In Tears While Delivering Message To 'Rape Squads Of Britain' Following a two-hour show about child grooming gangs in the UK, LBC Presenter Katie Hopkins was in tears as she delivered a message to the perpetrators. 03:03

Following a two-hour show about child grooming gangs in the UK, LBC Presenter Katie Hopkins was in tears as she delivered a message to the perpetrators.

Katie Hopkins today (Sunday) had a show dedicated to speaking about 'Britain's Rape Gangs', and it proved a thought-provoking, and sometimes difficult, listen.

At the end of her show, she delivered a message to the perpetrators of the ongoing child abuse - and soon became emotional.

She said: "I've been thinking a lot about our conversation this week, because sometimes I've been thinking it's utterly vital, or at least fundamentally necessary, and other times I've wondered if it's all just too scary, too frightening. I've been a bit afraid.

"As a mum with two girls, age 11 and 12, I've been afraid that Britain has cut right through with this dark malevolence, the dark forces that play on this kind of fear that you get as a mum that you get when you first give birth, that someone will ever take your child away from you.

"But then I realised it's not all hopeless, we're not all beaten, we do have power, I have power as a mother, power to protect my children by helping them see what is out there.

"I have power to help them understand maybe quietly, and without drama, how these gangs work. I can explain the hook, the predator, the coordinator.

"I can explain how no man should ever use you to repay his debts. I can explain why it is not OK, and as a mother I can reinforce every day, that if you have a problem, you tell someone.

"If I spoke to my little children now, if they were sat here, they know this stuff off by heart. What do you do if you have a problem? You tell mum. What will mum do? Mum will fix it."

At this point, Katie began to get emotional. She continued: "And even if I can't, we will find a way together. And I say to my children, what do you do if you have a really big problem, if you've done something really terrible, something you can't tell anyone?

"And then we still say 'you tell mum', because mum will fix it, no matter what. And to the parents who don't have parents to call on, the easy pickings for these men, we need to give them that same message too.

"There's always someone you can tell: a teacher, a social worker, another mum. These people will show you that they care, way more than the man outside your school in that flash car pretending he loves you.

"As parents, as adults, we have this power. We can help fight back by making our children safe inside, like a force shield, making them at least question the lies they may be told.

"We cannot rely on politicians, we cannot always rely on the police, but as parents we can rely on ourselves."

She then went on to deliver a hard-hitting message to what she brans the 'rape squads of Britain'..