Katie Slams The Lazy Parents Of Today

Katie thinks it's crazy that children are to be taught how to brush their teeth in school - she says it's because the parents of today are "lazy".

Schools and nurseries in London, Devon, Wales, and Yorkshire are setting up toothbrushing clubs to try to counter an epidemic of dental decay among children as young as one.

Katie thinks this is outrageous - and she let her listeners know.

In this clip, Katie lets rip about the "lazy" parents of today who allow this to happen.



