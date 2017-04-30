Katie Slams The Lazy Parents Of Today

30 April 2017, 12:16

Katie Slams The Lazy Parents Of Today

Katie Hopkins thinks it's crazy that children will start receiving lessons about how to clean their teeth - slamming the "lazy" parents of today for not doing it themselves.

Schools and nurseries in London, Devon, Wales, and Yorkshire are setting up toothbrushing clubs to try to counter an epidemic of dental decay among children as young as one.

Katie thinks this is outrageous - and she let her listeners know. 

In this clip, Katie lets rip about the "lazy" parents of today who allow this to happen.


