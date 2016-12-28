'Lazy Fat People Should Pay For Their Healthcare' Says Katie

Middle-aged people in England face a health crisis because of unhealthy lifestyles, according to experts from Public Health England.

The government body has warned eight in every 10 people aged 40 to 60 in England are overweight, drink too much or get too little exercise.

On her show this afternoon, Katie Hopkins urged people to take responsibility for their own health.

In a passionate rant she said: “I believe if you have a problem that you’ve created, you’ve drunk so much that your liver stops working, you should pay.

“If your lungs need surgery because you’ve smoked yourself half to death, you should pay. In fact, that should come down to incremental amounts because not all of us can afford the £20,000 for an operation.

“When you go to visit the doctors, if it’s a complaint that is self-inflicted, you should pay. I don’t know why you imagine, some of you out there, some people out there, imagine the taxpayers wants to pay to pick up the pieces of your life because you can’t control what you eat or drink.”

She added that the NHS has become an ‘all-inclusive’. Katie said: “I just think it kind of absolves us of responsibility from consequences of our actions.

“It transfers responsibility doesn’t it? Onto this great kind of Disneyland of doctors that will sort out the problem for you.

“I believe it’s your own stupidity, often, that’s why you need health treatment. I think if it’s down to your own idleness, or stupidity, or indulgence, then you should pay.”