Katie Hopkins: The Migrant Tidal Wave Is Still Coming

16 April 2017, 13:27

Katie Hopkins: The Migrant Tidal Wave Is Still Coming

1,800 refugees have reportedly needed to be rescued from the Mediterranean Sea - and Katie thinks "the policies" of the left are to blame.

02:30

Katie Hopkins says she still stands by her comments that "we need to turn back the boats" in this rant about migrants arriving in Europe.

1,800 migrants have reportedly been rescued from the Mediterranean Sea over the Easter weekend in what the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) has said is an "unprecedented" situation. 

In this clip Katie Hopkins reacts to the news - she is very angry about it. 

The Sunday morning LBC Presenter said she still stands by her controversial comments that "we need to turn back the boats", and added that the "migrant tidal wave is still coming". 


Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage listening

The Afghan Who Points Out Why The West Will Never Win In Afghanistan
Mental Health Matters

Mental Health Matters: Why It's Time To Talk

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Katie Hopkins

Katie Hopkins On McCanns

Katie Hopkins: Madeleine McCann Will Never Come Home

1 month ago

Kate Hopkins On Trump's Border Control

Katie: 'Why Do Muslim Refugees Go To Christian Countries?'

2 months ago

Katie Hopkins LBC

Katie Salutes Leave Voters Who 'Dared To Dream'

9 months ago

Katie's Rant About Hopkins

Katie Hopkins Lets Rip In This Epic Rant About Tony Blair

1 month ago

Katie Hopkins LBC

Caller Gets Katie Hopkins Fired Up About Ramadan

10 months ago

If You Like Katie, You'll Also Like...

Nick Ferrari Laugh

Nick's No-Nonsense Response To Banks That Tick Him Off

3 days ago

Iain Dale Brexit Twitter

'Leicester Fan Trouble Had Absolutely Nothing To With Brexit'

2 days ago

Ian Collins head on

"There Is A Problem With Political Islamism And The West Needs To Address It"

4 days ago