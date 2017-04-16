Katie Hopkins: The Migrant Tidal Wave Is Still Coming

Katie Hopkins says she still stands by her comments that "we need to turn back the boats" in this rant about migrants arriving in Europe.

1,800 migrants have reportedly been rescued from the Mediterranean Sea over the Easter weekend in what the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) has said is an "unprecedented" situation.

In this clip Katie Hopkins reacts to the news - she is very angry about it.

The Sunday morning LBC Presenter said she still stands by her controversial comments that "we need to turn back the boats", and added that the "migrant tidal wave is still coming".



