Muslim Man Tells Katie: 'People Are Frightened To Speak Out Against Islam'

This caller phoned Katie Hopkins to say that people in his Muslim community are afraid to criticise Islam.

Julian from Mile End, London, phoned Katie Hopkins on her Sunday morning LBC show to say he doesn't think his community is doing enough to integrate in Britain.

He told Katie that he feels "frightened" to speak out against Islamic traditions he disagrees with. Watch what he had to say above.