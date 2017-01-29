'Anti-Trump Petition Signers Are As Empowered As An Eight-Year-Old' Says Katie

A petition has been set up to protest against Trump's state visit to the UK. Katie Hopkins has something to say about the "pathetic" people signing it.

A petition to prevent US President Donald Trump from making a state visit to the UK, and has already reached the 100,000 signatures needed for the petition to be considered for a debate in parliament.

But Katie is not happy about it.