"Political Correctness Let Grooming Gangs Prosper"

14 May 2017, 10:46

Authorities Have Allowed Grooming Gangs To Prosper, Mohan Singh Tells Katie Hopkins

00:58

Grooming gangs have been allowed to prosper in Britain because the authorities are afraid they'll be labelled racist if they speak out, Mohan Singh told Katie Hopkins.

Mr Singh founded the Sikh Awareness Society to encourage Sikh families to act against sexial abuse.

And he said that political correctness had let the gangs succeed.

He told Katie: "I think it is due to political correctness, but it's also down to nobody wants to be called a racist. Nobody wants to call a spade a spade. Nobody really grabbing the bull by the horns and saying "No, abuse is abuse".

"But they don't want to be labeled that we're after one community, we're targeting one community.

"We can can see all the reports coming out Rotherham, the failings of the police, the failings of the local councillors.

"The whole system failed and that's what's been happening for the last 30 years. And it is PC. People are just too too afraid to, you know, just too too afraid to speak the truth."

Mohan Singh Speaks To Katie Hopkins - In Full

Mohan Singh speaks to Katie Hopkins: In Full

14:21

