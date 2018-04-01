Kevin Maguire: Do We Have A Right To Know When Special Forces Are Deployed In Syria?

1 April 2018, 15:43

A British special forces soldier has been killed during an anti-Islamic State operation in Syria.

Sergeant Matt Tonroe, from the 3rd Battalion of the Parachute Regiment, died in an improvised explosive device blast on Thursday while embedded with US forces.

His commanding officer described Sgt Tonroe as "daring and fearless".

Sergeant Matt Tonroe.
Sergeant Matt Tonroe. Picture: Sky News

Kevin Maguire asked whether we have a "right to know" when British special forces are in Syria.

He said: "If people from our country are being sent in our name to fight somewhere, shouldn't we know that?

"Rather than having to wait and read about their very sad deaths in the newspaper?"

