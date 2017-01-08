Caller's Refreshing Take On Divorce

8 January 2017, 16:48

Lucy Beresford On Divorce

Shereen from Clapham phoned Lucy Beresford to offer her refreshingly positive take on divorce.

Caller's Refreshing Take On Divorce

Shereen from Clapham phoned Lucy to offer her refreshingly positive take on divorce.

04:00

On LBC's Sex and Relationships show Shereen told Lucy she is happier than ever now she is divorced, but she doesn't regret getting married. 

The caller said she would never get back with her partner, and that many people see that as a negative thing.

She said: "People would say "oh I'm so sorry" and I would say "why are you so sorry? I was unhappy, this is happiness"." 

Shereen said that she feels people label divorcees, and she's marked "with a big X". 

The mother went on: "But it's not, it's an experience. I've experienced marriage, I've experienced divorce."

The up-beat caller continued: "You can probably hear it in my voice, I'm just so excited by it...but the thing is I don't advocate it to people. 

"I have got friends that are in not great marriages, but I think they're workable and they have children in them, and I never say 'oh that's your first option'.

"I always say do every single thing you can, because if you decide to walk out, you don't want to think 'what if?'

"I do think people should work hard at marriages. I took my marriage very seriously, I invested a lot into it and I probably stayed in it [longer than I should] because I invested so much."

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage Hands LBC

Enraged Dad Wants Farage To Answer For Trump

James O'Brien Head In Hands 2

James O'Brien Has A Simple Question For This Furious Leave Voter
Katie Hopkins grey top

This 82-Year-Old Caller Has The Message We All Need For 2017

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

LBC Presenters

The Moments Of 2016, As Chosen By LBC's Presenters

8 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty sad

Coucil Housing Officer Suspended After Becoming Homeless

16 days ago

James O'Brien smiling in a tank top

James O'Brien Spots Staggering Link Between Southern Strike And The Daily Express

25 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile