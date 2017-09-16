Lucy Beresford Helps Caller Realise The Reason Why They're Having An Affair

Naomi from Southampton called Lucy to admit to having an affair.

Calling Lucy Beresford's Sex and Relationships show, Naomi said she had started seeing someone else behind her partner's back.

A new job meant Naomi's pace of life had intensified and worked away from home often.

Lucy helped Naomi to realise that she felt her partner wasn't robust enough to support her in the career change.

