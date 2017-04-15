Sex And Relationships With Lucy: The Male Menopause

15 April 2017, 08:09

Lucy Hears Of Devastating Consequences Of Male Menopause

In this heartbreaking call, a woman tells Lucy how the male menopause led to the break-up of an 18-year relationship.

05:34

A woman phoned Lucy Beresford to tell of the devastating consequences male menopause had on her relationship of 18 years.

During Lucy Beresford's Saturday evening Sex and Relationships show she asked her listeners whether male menopause was real.

The psychotherapist wanted her audience to phone in with their experiences - and that's when this woman phoned in with her story.

She told Lucy that she believes the male menopause absolutely exists, and her relationship of 18 years broke down because of it. 

Watch the clip above to hear her explain why. 

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage listening

The Afghan Who Points Out Why The West Will Never Win In Afghanistan
Mental Health Matters

Mental Health Matters: Why It's Time To Talk

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Maajid Nawaz Israel

Maajid Nawaz Makes Thought-Provoking Defence Of Israel

4 days ago

Maajid Nawaz Headphones

Maajid Deals With A Syria Conspiracy Theorist In The Best Way

5 days ago

Ahmad LBC

Syrian Refugee Pays Tribute To British Welcome

7 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile