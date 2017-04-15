Sex And Relationships With Lucy: The Male Menopause

Lucy Hears Of Devastating Consequences Of Male Menopause In this heartbreaking call, a woman tells Lucy how the male menopause led to the break-up of an 18-year relationship. 05:34

A woman phoned Lucy Beresford to tell of the devastating consequences male menopause had on her relationship of 18 years.

During Lucy Beresford's Saturday evening Sex and Relationships show she asked her listeners whether male menopause was real.

The psychotherapist wanted her audience to phone in with their experiences - and that's when this woman phoned in with her story.

She told Lucy that she believes the male menopause absolutely exists, and her relationship of 18 years broke down because of it.

Watch the clip above to hear her explain why.