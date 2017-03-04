Sex And Relationships With Lucy: Threesome Dilemma

4 March 2017, 09:12

Sex And Relationships With Lucy: Threesome Dilemma

Here a caller opens up to Lucy on her Sex and Relationships show, telling the Presenter her boyfriend really wants a threesome, but she does not.

04:00

This caller told Lucy Beresford that her boyfriend is so insistent on a threesome - he even asked one of her friends.

The woman, Stephanie, phoned Lucy's Saturday evening Sex and Relationships show to ask her advice.

Stephanie said her boyfriend of nine months wants to have a threesome, so much so he asked her best friend, but she is not too keen.

She told Lucy: "I say to him 'babe, don't talk about other people while we're in bed together, can we just enjoy the moment?'. It's a bit weird sometimes, and today he actually asked one of my friends."

Lucy first asked Stephanie how serious she is about her new boyfriend, and when said she was unsure, Lucy candidly told her: "There's something slightly unpalatable about being with someone that early on, who's basically saying 'you're not enough, I'm kind of going to need to bring someone else in here'. 

"That would slightly annoy me actually. If I had less confidence, I think that would start to undermine my sense of self-worth in that relationship." 

Stephanie then revealed that her boyfriend's work colleague offered to have a threesome with the pair. 

Lucy said: "We do the topic of threesomes on this show quite a bit and I always get callers who phone in and say 'no, we absolutely love it, it's taken our sex life to the next level.

"But first of all, both of you have to be on the same page on this one, and you are so definitely not there at the moment, and the fact that he keeps banging on about it is becoming actually faintly irritating. 

"He has a tin ear for the whole thing really, he can't pick up on the fact that you're not into it. He's basically asking everybody I'm surprised he hasn't rung me up tonight and asked me whether I want to take part, that's how desparate he sounds.

"I want you to be with someone who wants to be with you, and just you, frankly."

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage jokes

"Jean-Claude Juncker's Plan To Save The EU Is Like A Carry On Film"
Shelagh Fogarty fiery

Shelagh's Fiery Row With Corbyn Fan Shows Why Voters Are Rejecting Labour
Katie Hopkins On McCanns

Katie Hopkins: Madeleine McCann Will Never Come Home

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien

This Moment Perfectly Illustrates Why Corbyn Can't Win An Election

8 days ago

James O'Brien dewy eyed

Facing Death With Dignity: The Most Life Affirming Call You'll Hear

11 days ago

James O'Brien Headphones

'After 47 Years, My Spanish Husband Doesn't Feel Welcome In The UK Any More'

18 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile