Sex And Relationships With Lucy: Threesome Dilemma Here a caller opens up to Lucy on her Sex and Relationships show, telling the Presenter her boyfriend really wants a threesome, but she does not. 04:00

This caller told Lucy Beresford that her boyfriend is so insistent on a threesome - he even asked one of her friends.

The woman, Stephanie, phoned Lucy's Saturday evening Sex and Relationships show to ask her advice.

Stephanie said her boyfriend of nine months wants to have a threesome, so much so he asked her best friend, but she is not too keen.

She told Lucy: "I say to him 'babe, don't talk about other people while we're in bed together, can we just enjoy the moment?'. It's a bit weird sometimes, and today he actually asked one of my friends."

Lucy first asked Stephanie how serious she is about her new boyfriend, and when said she was unsure, Lucy candidly told her: "There's something slightly unpalatable about being with someone that early on, who's basically saying 'you're not enough, I'm kind of going to need to bring someone else in here'.

"That would slightly annoy me actually. If I had less confidence, I think that would start to undermine my sense of self-worth in that relationship."

Stephanie then revealed that her boyfriend's work colleague offered to have a threesome with the pair.

Lucy said: "We do the topic of threesomes on this show quite a bit and I always get callers who phone in and say 'no, we absolutely love it, it's taken our sex life to the next level.

"But first of all, both of you have to be on the same page on this one, and you are so definitely not there at the moment, and the fact that he keeps banging on about it is becoming actually faintly irritating.

"He has a tin ear for the whole thing really, he can't pick up on the fact that you're not into it. He's basically asking everybody I'm surprised he hasn't rung me up tonight and asked me whether I want to take part, that's how desparate he sounds.

"I want you to be with someone who wants to be with you, and just you, frankly."