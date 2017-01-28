What This 11-Year-Old Said About Jeremy Corbyn Left Maajid Speechless

28 January 2017, 14:36

Maajid Spoke To 11-Year-Old Carrie

11-year-old Carrie answered Maajid Nawaz’s question about Jeremy Corbyn and his recent three-line whip more succinctly than any other caller.

What This 11-Year-Old Said About Jeremy Corbyn Left Maajid Speechless

11-year-old Carrie answered Maajid Nawaz’s question about Jeremy Corbyn and his recent three-line whip more succinctly than any other caller.

01:45

The young girl phoned Maajid Nawaz on his Saturday afternoon LBC show to discuss Jeremy Corbyn's decision to implement a three-line whip. 

She succinctly answered Maajid's question about whether the Labour leader was right to do so, arguably better than any of the other callers. 

She said: "Firstly, Corbyn shouldn't have needed to call for a three-line whip because he is being a hypocrite expecting his minister to obey a three-line whip, when he is one of the biggest rebels in the last 20 years.

"The question is, is he allowed to impose a three-line week? Yes, of course he is. He's the leader of the Labour party, but he shouldn't be surprised when some of his MPs disobey the whip, because their voters wanted to remain. 

"Conclusion: he shouldn't be surprised, because they're following Corbyn's example of being a rebel. "

Maajid then asked the caller to tell listeners how old she is. 

He went on: "You've just left me speechless. I mean to have somebody call up on my show, who is 11, and speaks so fluently about the three-line whip and why you don't believe Corbyn has the moral authority to impose it, but understands why he needs to, is flabbergasting."

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage LBC confused

What Happened When Caller Labelled Farage A Hypocrite

James O'Brien

This Caller Tried To Vet James As A Terrorist, It Didn't Go Well
Nigel Farage EU Flag

The Nigel Farage Show: Watch In Full

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Fashion

Maajid Talks To Man Who Wanted To Assassinate Him

3 months ago

Peter Hitchens Speaking

Incredible Row Between Maajid And Peter Hitchens

5 months ago

Maajid Nawaz disagree

Maajid: The Left Is No Longer Liberal

2 months ago

Maajid Angry

Maajid In Blazing Row With Putin Apologist

3 months ago

Maajid Nawaz disagree

Maajid Nawaz: "Gay Cake Bakers Should Be Allowed To Be Bigots"

3 months ago