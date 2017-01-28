What This 11-Year-Old Said About Jeremy Corbyn Left Maajid Speechless

11-year-old Carrie answered Maajid Nawaz’s question about Jeremy Corbyn and his recent three-line whip more succinctly than any other caller.

The young girl phoned Maajid Nawaz on his Saturday afternoon LBC show to discuss Jeremy Corbyn's decision to implement a three-line whip.

She succinctly answered Maajid's question about whether the Labour leader was right to do so, arguably better than any of the other callers.

She said: "Firstly, Corbyn shouldn't have needed to call for a three-line whip because he is being a hypocrite expecting his minister to obey a three-line whip, when he is one of the biggest rebels in the last 20 years.

"The question is, is he allowed to impose a three-line week? Yes, of course he is. He's the leader of the Labour party, but he shouldn't be surprised when some of his MPs disobey the whip, because their voters wanted to remain.

"Conclusion: he shouldn't be surprised, because they're following Corbyn's example of being a rebel. "

Maajid then asked the caller to tell listeners how old she is.

He went on: "You've just left me speechless. I mean to have somebody call up on my show, who is 11, and speaks so fluently about the three-line whip and why you don't believe Corbyn has the moral authority to impose it, but understands why he needs to, is flabbergasting."