Bereaved Father Tells Maajid There's No Deterrent For Knife Crime

27 January 2018, 14:48

A bereaved father has made an emotional appeal for tougher prison sentences for knife crime, after his son was murdered.

Chris from Barnet told Maajid Nawaz there's no deterrent to stop stabbings with seven people killed in London already this year.

It comes as Stephen Lawrence's mother has expressed her frustration at knife crime.

Baroness Lawrence has argued more action would have been taken if the issue affected the white community.

She said: "I'm tired of seeing families talking about their sons. I think the Government needs to get a grip.

"If that was the amount of kids who were in the white community that were dying, do you think that something would have been done?"

Watch Maajid's emotional interview in the video above.

