The Brave Call To Maajid To Speak Out Against “Abuse In Pakistani Community”

This British Pakistani woman told LBC it was time to “open our eyes” and face the issue of abuse in the Pakistani community.

She was talking to Maajid who was discussing news that up to 1,000 children could have suffered in Britain’s worst known abuse scandal - where sex gangs targeted girls as young as 11.

Afrana said: “There is an issue within the community”.

She said it was time for the Pakistani community to stop being defensive about abuse and other problems.

“Every single Pakistani, girls that I know, including myself, have been abused by uncles or someone within the community.

"But, it’s all very hush hush,” she said.

She added: “There is a real big problem within Pakistani community.

“It’s a problem that has to be addressed”