Helen Pankhurst Sits Down With Maajid Nawaz

Dr Helen Pankhurst sat down with Maajid Nawaz to discuss the centenary anniversary of some women getting the vote in the U.K.

Maajid asked Dr Helen Pankhurst about the Labour parties consultation regarding whether transgender women should be included in all women shortlists for parliamentary seats.

Dr Pankhurst said that we lived in "fascinating" times where there is a "greater fluidity and spectrum around our ideas of gender."

She went on to say that it was fantastic that the debate was widening. Dr Pankhurst said that people who identified as transgender "should be given additional opportunities representing the trans community."

Maajid Nawaz on LBC. Picture: LBC

Dr Pankhurt argued that this was extremely important in the area of violence against women where "trans people have particular vulnerabilities, even greater in some ways."

Helen continued that she would like to see "our democracy expanding and giving room to all minorities, and not to fixate on whether" a certain section was going to lose.

Maajid pressed Emily Pankhurst's great-granddaughter on the issue of no platforming at universities. helen said that "we have to have the conversation and learn to be more tolerant of each other."

Dr Helen Pankhurst said that "unless we have that conversation our democracy is being stifled."