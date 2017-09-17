"The World Community Is Complicit In Rohingya Ethnic Cleansing"

17 September 2017, 16:57

400,000 of Myanmar's Rohingya Muslim population have crossed the border into Bangladesh following accusations of ethnic cleansing in Myanmar.

Bangladesh's Prime Minister is calling for help from the United Nations to support Rohingya Muslims.

It's understood more than 400,000 have fled from Myanmar to the country to escape unrest.

Deen Mohammed Noori is the director of the Arakan Rohingya Organisation.

He says he's disappointed by Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi who's been heavily criticised.

Claire said it was correct to draw a comparison to the Nazi Holocaust. Picture: LBC

Claire from Edgeware called Maajid to talk about the crisis.

"Aung San Suu Kyi is in a really untenable position," she said. "I mean I am in no way going to defend what is happening to the Burmese Rohingya in Rakhine state.

"That is ethnic cleansing of a complete magnitude and your reference to the Nazi Holocaust is most appropriate but we have to be realistic.

"If this woman goes against the Junta she will be consigned back to house arrest. She has no power.

"That is how the Junta have contrived the constitution and the country. What we have to do is impose the most punitive sanctions. Sanctions that really sting.

"We must stop any form of exports, we must stop any imports, we must shut down any banking arrangements in New York and London because this is ethnic cleansing of the most foul order and it has to be confronted."

Watch the full compelling video above.

