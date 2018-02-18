Former Prisoner Complains That Society Doesn't Care About Convicts

He said that he had been in and out of prison over three decades.

When he was in prison in the eighties "it was terrible... I was locked up 24 hours a day" and in the 2000s I was locked up "23 hours a day and I got a television."

He said that society needs to help prisoners because when you get released your the "bottom of the pile." He continued that the only people who want to give you a chance are people you know. When he came out of prison the only work he could get was labouring on sites.

He ended up working with "unscrupulous people" and ended up back in prison for the supply of class A drugs.

Chris said that his "army record didn't matter" all they saw was a criminal.

He said that he was not battling mental health issues which date back to the late 70s.