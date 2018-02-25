Helpline For Heroes Vital Says Ex Soldier As He Recalls Tour Of Duty In Tears

25 February 2018, 14:26

An emotional call from a soldier who served in Afghanistan and Iraq highlighted the need for a Helpline for Heroes.

Mark from Southampton called Maajid to say the helpline was a step in the right direction but that the MoD needed to do more to support its troops.

Mark spoke through tears to LBC describing what he termed a “hard tour” with “suicide attacks” and his “treatment for many years”.

Heroic British troops suffering battlefield stress will be able to turn to a dedicated round-the-clock helpline for the first time.

It’s thanks to a campaign from The Mail on Sunday.

