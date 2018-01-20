The Hijab Shampoo Ad Isn't Too PC, "It's Just Misogynistic"
20 January 2018, 14:55
Maajid Nawaz has criticised L'Oréal's shampoo ad featuring a beauty-blogger wearing a hijab, but not for the reason you may expect.
A game changing new campaign!!! 👏🏽❤️ So... lately I’ve had a complex relationship with my hair feeling lacklustre. When I take off my scarf, I want my hair to be more radiant - don’t we all? 🙆🏽♀️✨ I’m so excited and incredibly proud to announce that I‘m part of the new L’Oreal Paris Elvive World of Care Campaign which showcases Elvive’s breadth of products catering to a wide range of demanding hair types. I’m The Pink One which has been specially formulated for dull hair to boost shine. @lorealhair #WORLDOFCARE #ELVIVEXRANKIN #ALLWORTHIT #AD
While some have complained the advert is too "politically-correct", Maajid has argued the advert is simply misogynistic.
Watch the video above and see if you agree.